BJP Telangana Head Bandi Sanjay Releases Letter From Jail; Asks People To Uproot KCR Govt

BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, released a letter on Thursday, April 6 that he wrote while in custody. Calling his arrest in the SSC paper leak case part of a conspiracy, Bandi Sanjay called out the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by CM KCR and said that his party would not be demoralised by such conspiracies. In his letter that was released through Sanjay’s brother Bandi Sravan Kumar, the Karimnagar MP also addressed his party members on the BJP's foundation day.

Excerpts from Sanjay's letters

"Arresting me and harassing the BJP workers were like hitting the ball to the ground. We shall only bounce back with the same force."

"I am not new to facing cases, arrests and imprisonments. I am ready to go jail any number of times for the sake of people. My entire worry is about the future of 30 lakh unemployed youth, with whose lives the KCR government is playing. While his family members, party leaders and cronies are getting plum positions, the unemployed youth who had fought for the formation of Telangana are being denied their legitimate right to get jobs."

"It was the BJP which had raised its voice in Parliament against sacrifices of youth during the movement for a separate state. Now, it is the same BJP that is fighting for the cause of the unemployed and the students."

In the letter, he also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi withstood similar 'conspiracies' hatched by the previous governments against him when riots broke out in Gujarat and he was attacked by the opposition and defaming media campaigns.

"Yet, Modi did not backtrack and bounced back to power to become the Prime Minister of the country with the support of party workers."

Regretting for not being able to attend PM Modi's meeting in Hyderabad on April 8, Sanjay appealed to the party leaders and the state's youth to show up in huge numbers to the rally. He even called on the people to uproot the 'corrupt' KCR government which, according to him, is involved in illicit liquor trade, drug peddling, question paper leakages, and gambling among other malpractices.

"Since the BJP is exposing all these scams involving KCR’s son and daughter, the government is targeting me and throwing me behind the bars in false cases, so as to damage the image of the BJP. The people of Telangana are my family and my strength. Our ultimate objective is to liberate Mother Telangana from the clutches of KCR’s family. I call upon all of them to join me, till we achieve our objective and secure justice."

The Telangana MP was arrested by police on April 4 night and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on April 5. In the remand copy, police mentioned Bandi as accused number one and booked him under Sections 120(B), 420, 447, 505(1)(b) and Section 4(a), 6r/w8 of T.S. Public examination (prevention of malpractices) Act-1997. Apart from Sanjay, three others including BJP MLA Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao were also sent to judicial custody in the matter.