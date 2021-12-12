BJP Telangana Leader Accuses KCR Govt Of Corruption, Adds 'Only BJP Has Guts To Face TRS'

Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of a series of allegations and said that only his party has the guts to face the ruling party. In a media interaction from BJP State Office, Sanjay added that 'BJP is the only party breaking the TRS barrier.' The fresh attack from the saffron party leader comes almost a month after he had slammed the state's Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'fascist' for deceiving people of the state.

Bandi Sanjay also added that a large number of youth and various party leaders from the Kalwakurthy constituency have joined BJP:

"A Large number of youth and various party leaders have joined BJP from Kalwakurthy constituency. Only the BJP has the guts to face the TRS. The BJP is the only party breaking the TRS barrier. It is evident from GHMC, Dubbaka, Huzurabad election results," said the BJP Telangana leader.

Further alleging CM KCR of wanting to buy votes with money, Sanjay added that he was defeated by the people of Huzurabad but the CM still does not understand.

BJP says farmer's death in Medak district is KCR Government's failure:

Continuing his address, the BJP leader said that the state government is 'harassing the farmers by not buying the crop cultivated during the rainy season'.

"Farmer's death in Medak district is atrocious. The reason for this is the failure of the KCR government. KCR is harassing the farmers by not buying the crop cultivated during the rainy season. It's shameful that farmers are committing suicides," he further mentioned.

Kumar claimed that when BJP will gain power in the state then the party will show what is known as development. Continuing his allegations, he added that only BJP can overthrow the corrupted KCR.

"All the people of the state are looking towards BJP. That is why Telangana activists and journalists are joining the BJP. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will win the Kalvakurthi assembly seat in the upcoming elections." concluded Bandi Sanjay.

(Inputs from ANI)