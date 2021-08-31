BJP Telangana MP Writes Letter To PM Modi Seeking Approval On Caste-based Census

A demand for caste-based census has surfaced, with BJP MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking approval on the caste-based census. In his letter written to PM Modi on Tuesday, BJP leader Rapolu said that the caste-based census will help in establishing a transparent and practical environment

BJP MP demands caste-based census

BJP MP from Telangana, Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu wrote a letter and shared the same on his official Twitter handle. In his letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he sought the PM's attention towards passing the caste-based census, which will make the Indian society more transparent and will create a pragmatic environment for welfare delivery.

He also lauded the central government's commitments towards the nation and also mentioned its achievements. Quoting the slogan, 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas", he said,

"You have gained permanence in achievements for the times to come, by several historic corrections for national integration and territorial inclusion. This will establish your commitments for inclusiveness."

Further talking about the preparations for the implementation of caste-based sensus, he said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Home Affairs are fully aware of the subject and the Census Registrar has all the resources required for its implementation.

Here's his letter:

MP Rapolu also mentioned the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of OBCs. Making an earnest request to the PM, he sought the approval of the caste-based census as a gift to the citizens on PM Narendra Modi's upcoming birthday. He wrote, "Your considered nod will create history and ensure correction and transparency. Hence, I earnestly pray for your cordial consideration and announce the caste-based census as a gift to Indian society on your ensuing birthday - September 17."

Further, blaming the UPA government for bringing a 'half-baked' census, he said,

"They themselves admitted their erring, rubbed on the wrong side of OBCs and results are history."

Central Government on the caste-based census

Narendra Modi-led Union government has always been emphasised that it won't allow caste-wise population except for Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, several other opposition parties have been raising their voice against the Centre's decision and are demanding the caste enumeration ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

