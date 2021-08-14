Dismissing DMK's budget for Tamil Nadu for lacking vision, BJP President K Annamalai on Friday, alleged that it was giving the central govt schemes a new name and launching. Stating that the DMK had forgotten its own promises, Annamalai alleged that it was blaming the AIADMK inspite of knowing the shortfalls of Tamil Nadu. Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) presented his first-ever budget on Friday, days after releasing the 10-year white paper on the state's finances. AIADMK walked out of the Assembly, claiming that DMK had not fulfilled its poll promises.

BJP dismisses DMK's 'visionary budget'

The Budget of @arivalayam govt presented today



NO Vision for TN, as expected



GIVING our central govt baby a new name, as usual



BLAMING the previous tenant for not maintaining the house& knowing this is what one will occupy



Short term AMNESIA on promises made to come to power — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 13, 2021

DMK's budget for Tamil Nadu

In a massive relief to the common man, FM PTR announced a Rs 3 reduction in per litre price of petrol adding Rs 1160 crores to the state's deficit. Lashing out at the Centre's increased cess by 10%, he said that Union levies on petrol were increased from Rs.10.39 per litre in May 2014 to Rs.32.90 per litre today, and the levies on diesel were increased from Rs.3.57 in May 2014 to Rs.31.80. While he acknowledged that providing relief to the final consumers of petrol and diesel lies with the Centre, he said that CM MK Stalin felt the pain of the working poor due to rising prices.

Apart from slashing petrol prices, he announced implementation of Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme worth Rs. 1,046 crores, a 2000 crore Jal Shakti mission scheme for providing drinking water and underground sewage in 27 towns with a population of more than a lakh. The FM also assured 25 crore man-days under MGNREGS, climate change mitigation measures worth Rs 500 crores, a 500-acre Defense Industrial Park in Coimbatore and ecosystem restoration of 100 wetlands. The DMK govt has also announced Rs 8,000 crore food subsidy, 700 crore allocation for women's travel and Rs 6,607.17 crore for irrigation. PTR also announced that the state will be formulating its own “distinct” state education policy, separate from the National Education Policy 2020 cleared by the Union Cabinet last year.

In stark contrast, on Monday, PTR revealed that Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit stood at ₹61,320 crore or 3.16% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The 120-page white paper highlighted the increased public debt, government guarantees, subsidies, debt in PSUs, loans and losses. Refuting any political intent to the paper, Dr P Thiaga Rajan stated that the govt's approach must fundamentally change to break the vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs.