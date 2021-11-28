BJP Terms Uddhav Thackeray 'accidental, Absentee CM'; Calls MVA Government 'most Corrupt'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on completion of its two years in office. BJP called the current government the "most corrupt, opportunist, anti-people and useless" and termed Uddhav Thackeray an "accidental and absentee" chief minister.

In a press briefing, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out cases of alleged corruption against Shiv Sena and the NCP leaders. "There is nothing worth praising about the two years of this government. It has been the most corrupt, opportunist, anti-people and useless government ever in Maharashtra," he said.

Hitting out at Thackeray, BJP leader said that people in the state had given their mandate to Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the last assembly polls but Shiv Sena supremo chose to join hands with rivals Congress and NCP only to become the CM of "most corrupt" dispensation in the state.

"People call it 'Maha Vasulia Aghadi Sakar' (an extortionist government). I want to give it a new name --' Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi Sarkar' (an unfaithful government)," the BJP leader said.

The relation between Shiv Sena and BJP became sour following the 2019 assembly polls over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Subsequently, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM in a hushed ceremony at the governor's residence with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. After the Fadnavis government collapsed, Shiv Sena forged an alliance with NCP and Congress.

MVA succeeded in turning the crisis into an opportunity

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the part of his two-year-old government was spent on COVID management and the MVA has succeeded in turning it into an opportunity. He also thanked people for supporting his government and called it the "people's government".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that two years of MVA government say a "completely directionless opposition." In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said, "Even though the opposition has not been able to topple the government, it still gives new dates of dislodging the MVA. This is a joke."

He alleged that BJP is instigating workers of MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) and riots in Amravati. "What the BJP is doing is not politics, but it is conspiring out of desperation," Raut claimed.

(With PTI inputs)