Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest remarks on the Hindu religion. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has now said that an FIR will be lodged against Rahul Gandhi for his "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses”. The lash out at the opposition leader came after he made some strong remarks connecting BJP and the Hindu religion while speaking at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day.

Following the remarks, Rameshwar Sharma has attacked Rahul Gandhi and threatened him with an FIR. "Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his insulting remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses. Tomorrow I will also file an FIR against him. He has no right to insult our gods," Sharma told ANI. He went on to slam Gandhi and said that he is not Hindu.

"I think Rahul himself is not Hindu. He may belong to any other community, that's why he made such insulting comments. If we look back at historical events, Hindus always suffered when Congress was in power in India. Why didn't Congress say anything at that time?" the BJP leader added. Sharma went on to claim that the Hindus of the nation are proud and contempt under the Narendra Modi government. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus feel proud because Ram Mandir is being established in Ayodhya and Section 370 has also been revoked in Kashmir," he said.

'BJP attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country,' says Gandhi

Sharma’s rant against the Congress leader came after Gandhi used Hindu gods’ names to explain how the BJP treats women in the nation. Speaking at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme, Gandhi said that the BJP ‘attacks Lakshmi and Durga’ all over the country.

"It is Diwali time, you have seen Lakshmijii idol, why do you worship her? Lakshmi is that power, Lakshmi means goal (lakshay). What is Durga? Durga is the power, the word Durga comes from the fort," Gandhi said. "They (BJP) call themselves the Hindu party and attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use the Hindu religion but they are only brokers of the Hindu religion and not Hindus," the Congress leader added.

Targets Centre for suppressing women

Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP as 'fake Hindus', stating. "What kind of Hindu are they? They use Hindus', they trade the religion but they are not Hindus." Additionally, he remarked, "When you see (Mahatma) Gandhi's picture, you'll see 2-3 women around him. Have you seen a picture of Mohan Bhagwat with any woman?." The Congress leader while making this statement called out the central government for suppressing women. He instead claimed at the Mahila Congress Foundation Day event that the Congress gave women a platform stating, "Modi-RSS didn't make any woman PM of the country, Congress made."

