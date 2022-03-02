BJP Threatens To Thwart Budget Session Unless Maharashtra CM Sacks Nawab Malik

Escalating its battle with MVA, BJP threatened to not let the upcoming Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature function unless Nawab Malik is sacked from the Cabinet. The NCP spokesperson was arrested at 2.45 p.m. on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

With the Budget session commencing on March 3, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil contended that BJP will continue its protests as long as Malik remains a Minister.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil remarked, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi backing Minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested for allegedly doing money laundering for international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim who killed hundreds of people by carrying out bomb blasts in Mumbai, is akin to supporting Dawood Ibrahim. It is expected that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the resignation of Nawab Malik by Wednesday, March 2. BJP will not let the Assembly session function if his resignation is not sought."

"ED arrested Nawab Malik for allegedly doing money laundering for Dawood Ibrahim and produced him before the court. After examining the evidence, the court ordered Malik to be sent to ED custody for further probe. In such a situation, it was expected that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar who runs the MVA government by remote control will demand his resignation. It is shocking that the Cabinet rejected the calls for his resignation and hit the streets," he added.

Nawab Malik in ED custody

On February 23, Nawab Malik was remanded to ED custody until March 3 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai. Even though the Maharashtra Minister claimed that he was illegally arrested, the court rejected this contention citing that the arrest order was communicated to the accused.

Most importantly, it held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. Taking cognizance of the serious allegations and the ED's submission that Malik was not cooperating with the investigation, it held that his custodial interrogation was essential.

According to Special Judge RN Rokade, this shall help the investigative agency unearth all ramifications involved in the crime. He also allowed advocate Bhumika Gala to remain present during the NCP leader's interrogation with the caveat that she can only sit at a distance beyond the hearing range. Moreover, the court permitted Malik's family member to carry home-cooked food for him at the ED office.