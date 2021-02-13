BJP, TMC Clash In West Bengal's Birbhum; 5 People Injured Due To Violence

As the Assembly polls draws closer in West Bengal, a massive clash broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in Birbhum district with both the parties accusing each other of inciting it. While the Opposition BJP alleged that they were attacked by TMC workers on their way returning from the Paribartan Yatra on Friday night, the TMC alleged that BJP workers attacked women and senior citizens. Reportedly, five people have been injured due to the violent clash. It is important to note that as the state gears up for Assembly elections this year, such clashes have been reported time and again.

BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' Blocked In Poll-bound Bengal

On Friday, BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was allegedly blocked by the state police. According to the BJP, five Rath Yatras were to happen in West Bengal, including one in north Bengal. The purpose of the Rath yatras was to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practised 'corruption and violence.' Police blocking the yatra and other political events in the lead-up to the elections was something that had been spoken of in the last few months, as the BJP alleges that Mamata Banerjee's government routinely uses such tactics, even (and especially) if the event involves high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that according to the state government, 'Paribartan Yatra' evokes communalism and to stop our initiative they are ready to go to any extent.

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi Quits As Rajya Sabha MP

In a sensational development and a massive setback to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of West Bengal elections, senior MP and former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Barrackpore MP took the Upper House by surprise as he announced his resignation in the Parliament citing "suffocation" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Trivedi announced his decision on the floor of the House during the debate on the Union Budget. The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

“There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I can no longer condone what’s happening in the TMC where I am bound by party discipline. I feel helpless and suffocated. My conscience is saying it is best to resign,” Trivedi told the Parliament.

