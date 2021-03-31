BJP-TMC Workers Clash In Bengal's Barrackpore Day Ahead Of Phase 2 Polling

A day ahead of the second phase of polling, violence unleashed in West Bengal’s Barackpore after a clash broke out between members of the BJP and TMC. A scuffle broke out between the supporters of the parties when BJP candidate Chandramoni Shukla and TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty went to submit their respective nominations in the city administrative building. The police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control as the workers continued to raise slogans of their party.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda informed that 4 to 5 people have been arrested over the clash while several others have been dispersed. “Supporters of the two parties suddenly engaged in a scuffle and resorted to violence during the clash. The crowd has been dispersed and the situation is now under control,” he told reporters. READ | TMC-ISF clash in Basirhat in another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal

The first phase of the West Bengal elections concluded on March 27 with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent, amid sporadic incidents of violence being reported from various places that went to the polls. Voting was held in 30 seats - several of them part of the once-Naxal-hit Jangalmahal region -- amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Rise in political violence amid elections in Bengal

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in various places during the first phase of polling. The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP are in a fierce fight in the state elections. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters.

The second phase of elections on April 1 will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas, including the crucial Nandigram seat where Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.