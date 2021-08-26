In a big development ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP has prepared a strategy whereby PM Modi will visit the state thrice every month from September. Sources told Republic TV that the saffron party is seeking to capitalize on the popularity of the Prime Minister in the state. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 Assembly polls, he played a key role in ensuring a massive mandate for BJP.

As per sources, PM Modi will inaugurate many state government projects which have already been completed during his visit to Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, he is also expected to take part in functions organised by the party organization. In a bid to retain power in the state, the JP Nadda-led party has already commenced a farmers' outreach initiative which is aimed at resolving the issues faced by them amid their protest against the three agrarian laws.

BJP backs Yogi Adityanath as CM face

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave. In the last few weeks, BJP leaders have made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister. But, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his visit to Varanasi on July 15.

During his interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, the PM praised the CM for his efforts in empowering the people of UP. Pitching the benefits of having a BJP government at the state as well as the Centre, he took a veiled dig at the politics perpetuated by the likes of BSP, SP and Congress. Moreover, he hailed the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts and asserted that the people had outrightly dismissed rumours spread by opposition parties