BJP To Boycott Punjab Govt's All-party Meeting On extension Of BSF Jurisdiction

The BJP's Punjab unit has decided to boycott an all-party meeting held by the Punjab Government concerning the recent extension of BSF jurisdiction. According to BJP, there is no conflict between the Border Security forces (BSF) and the state police and so has refused to attend the meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI, "BSF is a concurrent list subject. Along with the BSF, the Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. The drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been widened".

Alleging that the Congress-led Punjab government has failed to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto, Kalia stated that the Congress government should discuss the party manifesto during the all-party meeting. He added, "There is no confrontation between the BSF and the state police and materials seized during the search operation will be handed over to the police".

While Dr Subhash Sharma, state BJP General Secretary, stated that BJP will never comprise on the issues related to national security. He added, Congress must stop politicizing the BSF jurisdiction issue and make efforts to regularly review decisions.

Centre' move on enhancing the jurisdiction of BSF

The Ministry of Home Affairs on October 13 empowered the BSF to conduct searches, make seizures, and arrest suspects up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders. According to the new orders, the BSF has now been permitted to have jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments. that was earlier empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

While all other political parties in Punjab, including the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had opposed the Centre's move in connection to enhancing the jurisdiction of BSF to up to 50 kilometres inside the international border. The opposition parties have stated the decision as an infringement on federalism and state rights.

(With ANI input)

(Image: @CharanjitSinghChanni/Facebook)