BJP To Carry Out 'Pro-Budget Drive' From Feb 16 To 23, Plans To Create Awareness

After Pro-CAA rallies, BJP will now carry out a Pro-Budget drive to create awareness about the Union Budget's people-friendly policies. The drive is organised from February 16 to February 23 at all State headquarters. As per reports, the drive is organised as the Opposition has been sharply reacting to the budget.

According to reports, BJP chief JP Nadda has directed all the party workers to reach out to experts and masses and has also directed all the states to conduct workshops to discuss and publicize Union Budget 2020. Further, the party has also directed to invite speakers from the finance domain for the workshops.

About the drive

According to a senior party leader, "An intellectual meet regarding the budget will be organized from February 24 to March 31 in every district. Highlights of the Budget should be presented. Business and professional organisations should participate. Either MP or specialist from the State should present the highlights followed by the press conference."

A release sent out to all the states read, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Parliament under the visionary and most popular leader of the world Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister concluded that new reforms will help to accelerate the economy, financially empower every citizen and strengthen the foundation of the economy in this decade."

Sitharaman's Union Budget speech

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had commenced the budget speech by stressing that the 2020 Budget is to boost the income and enhance purchasing power. She had further noted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong, inflation had been contained, banks had been cleaned up and formalization of the economy had taken place during the NDA government’s first term in office.

Along with it, she spoke about the positive impact after the introduction of GST and also paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley for his invaluable contribution. She had also listed the success of government schemes such as PMAY, Ayushmann Bharat, financial inclusion, and other schemes.

Sitharaman bettered her own record of delivering the longest budget speech last Saturday. Her speech lasted around 2 hours 43 minutes. In 2019, her budget speech lasted 2 hours 15 minutes. There were a total of 13,128 words in her speech.

(With ANI Inputs)