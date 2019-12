Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis commenting on Maharashtra's current political portfolio said that he is optimistic about BJP returning to power once again in the state. Fadnavis in his speech also recited a poem by late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after which the latter walked out and formed a government with the Congress and the NCP.