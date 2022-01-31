BJP To Contest Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls Alone, Alliance With AIADMK To Continue In 2024

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu urban civic bodies polls, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai, announced that the party will contest independently only for the local body polls. According to K Annamalai, the BJP wants more delta districts which according to AIADMK was not negotiable. However, the saffron-party leader has also announced that the alliance will continue at the national level and in 2024 for the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, on Saturday, January 29, the opposition AIADMK and BJP had concluded preliminary talks on seat-sharing which according to AIADMK senior and former state minister D Jayakumar was “smooth and cordial”.

BJP-AIADMK meeting on Tamil Nadu local body polls

“The protracted meeting was because being a civic poll, contenders are a dime a dozen. We have to discuss fielding candidates for all the posts for which election will be held,” BJP state chief K Annamalai said emerging from the nearly four-and-a-half hours meeting at the AIADMK’s state headquarters at Royapettah.

D Jayakumar had denied any stalemate over the choice of wards or numbers, during the talks and had pointed out that “normally such an exercise involves the free exchange of ideas and views.”

BJP’s national co-in charge for Tamil Nadu P Sudhakar Reddy, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, senior leader C P Radhakrishnan and party’s Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, in addition to Annamalai, represented the party at the negotiations.

BJP hails AIADMK for being a 'strong opposition party'

After the meeting, Annamalai, while talking to reporters had claimed that AIADMK is functioning as a strong opposition party both inside and outside the state Assembly, especially in raising people’s issues.

“We are working on being more constructive opposition,” the BJP president said and indicated that his party candidates would file their nomination papers next week.

At that time, the BJP leader had said that the two parties will continue working in the alliance.

Speaking to reporters after a nearly four-hour discussion with the AIADMK top leadership on seat sharing, Mr Annamalai said there was no demand as such from the BJP. “We are strong in some places in urban local bodies. In 2011 too, we contested and won in some. There is no setback in the talks. Talks will continue,” he said.

