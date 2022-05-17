BJP To Convene High-level Meet In Jaipur From May 19 To Discuss Upcoming Elections

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in many states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting of its office-bearers from around the country to discuss ways to strengthen the organisation. The meeting will take place in Jaipur city of Rajasthan from May 19 to 21, according to ANI sources.

On May 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual address to the office-bearers. The party's National Executive meeting will be held on the same day. On May 19, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Jaipur for a meeting with all General Secretaries.

'Agenda of meet to be based on 2024 LS Elections'

"The agenda of the meeting will be primarily based on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Assembly elections slated to be held next year and grand celebration on the competition of 8 years of PM Modi government," a senior source in BJP leadership told news agency ANI on the condition of anonymity.

"The party will also plan a road map for the next year," the source added.



The source also stated that the meeting's agenda will include a review of the party's performance during the previous three months. According to a party source, all instances that occurred in the previous three months, including communal violence both inside and outside the state, would also be discussed.

Meghalaya, Karnataka, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled to go to assembly polls next year.

BJP's high-level meeting comes days after Congress' brainstorming session. The grand old party held 'Chintan Shivir' from May 14-21 to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Following the brainstorming session, Congress adopted the 'one-family, one ticket' formula, a cache that another family member seeking to contest elections should have worked in an exemplary manner in the party for at least five years.

Congress also announced the 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' from October 2, 2022, (Gandhi Jayanti) to connect with the people.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. In Punjab, Congress was dethroned by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Image: PTI