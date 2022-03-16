BJP To Finalise Candidates For 36 MLC Seats For Uttar Pradesh Within Two Days: Sources

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) top leadership are expected to finalise the names of candidates for 36 MLC seats for Uttar Pradesh within the next couple of days, reported ANI citing sources. The development comes a day after the Election Commission (EC), in a statement said that the nominations for the MLC polls on 36 seats under 35 local bodies in UP will restart from Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh MLC election dates had to be rescheduled last month at the request of several political parties that pleaded that it should be conducted after elections. Meanwhile, BJP Central observers are said to go to the four states that the party won, only post Holi weekend.

Goa and Manipur caretaker-CMs visit PM Modi at Parliament

Meanwhile, Goa's caretaker-CM Pramod Sawant and Manipur's caretaker-CM N Biren Singh visited the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

When CM N Biren Singh was asked if the formation of the new government in the state will be taken up for discussion, he had replied 'yes' to the reporters.

In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated both the caretaker CMs. Posting pictures with Goa caretaker CM Pramod Sawant, PM said "Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state."

"Met N Biren Singh (Manipur caretaker CM) and congratulated him on BJP's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur," wrote the Prime Minister for the Manipur leader.

BJP holds high-level meet at PM Modi's residence with massive rejig on cards: Sources

Days after the BJP's thumping victory in assembly elections in four of the five states, sources informed Republic that a rejig is expected within the party. A high-level meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the National capital, sources said, informing that Union Home Amit Shah was also in attendance, apart from BJP President JP Nadda and party General Secretary BL Santhosh.

Beating anti-incumbency, BJP was re-elected in 4 states where Congress was its main opponent. Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats against the SP-led tie-up's 125 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

