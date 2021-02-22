BJP To Go Full Throttle For Bengal Elections; Planning 1500 Rallies With Its Biggest Names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday indicated a new strategy for poll-bound West Bengal as it plans to hold as many as 1500 rallies in the state, which also include rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other top BJP officials, said sources.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Bengal on Monday at 4:00 pm and will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures, and idols. PM Mod said, "The great soil of West Bengal has nurtured extraordinary individuals who have contributed towards national progress. It’s our vision & effort to ensure West Bengal gets top-quality development. Tomorrow, I will be in Hooghly to inaugurate various projects."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the Prime Minister's event.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. In the latest development, the CBI has summoned Abhishek Banerjee's wife in a coal smuggling case it has been investigating.

