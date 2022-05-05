BJP To Hold Crucial Meeting To Discuss Election Strategy And Efforts To Bolster Party

In view of the Assembly elections slated to be held in several states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to convene a meeting of its office bearers from across the country to hold discussions over bolstering the party for polls and further draw plans for reaching the people to make them aware about the NDA government's achievements in the past eight years.

The meeting, which has been scheduled to take place on May 20 and 21, will be held in Rajasthan's Jaipur and will be chaired by BJP's national president JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the meeting through video conferencing and will speak to all the party volunteers.

In regard to this, BJP General Secretary and party's Rajasthan unit chief Arun Singh has sent a letter to office-bearers regarding the meeting schedule, noting that a comprehensive discussion will be held on topics like the organisational strength, party's growth, issues of contemporary importance and the roadmap for the party ahead of the Assembly elections in the concerned states. Furthermore, programs like Ayushmann Bharat, Prime Minister Garib Kalyan, and Prime Minister Krishi Kalyan Yojana will be also reviewed while on the other hand, a detailed discussion will be held on the initiatives adopted by the party to strengthen its organisation since its foundation, sources revealed.

Organisational strength & issues of contemporary significance to be addressed

Speaking on the same, BJP leader Arun Singh said, "We will discuss various issues including organisational strength and issues of current importance," further adding that the agenda of the meeting will not be limited and will depend on the discretion of the party president.

According to sources, state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to come prepared with a detailed outline of work undertaken by state units and the discussion will also include the success and feedback of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the party's current strengths at the booth level, and strategies and plans to be implemented in the coming days.

BJP prepping up for upcoming polls

Meanwhile, the two-day long meeting will have in attendance key BJP leaders including the party's general secretaries, national secretaries, vice presidents, and national spokesperson, among other office bearers as well. This comes at a time when states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

Following this meeting, the party may also hold a national executive meet which was last held in November 2021 in a hybrid mode. Notably, BJP has already commenced its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in various states.

Image: PTI