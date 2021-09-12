Amid the political developments in Gujarat after the resignation of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are set to visit the state on Sunday. Moreover, the two Union Ministers have been appointed as the central observers. Moreover, reports have also stated that the BJP is expected to hold its legislative party meeting on Sunday at 2 pm. Speaking to the media, Tomar informed that the party will hold a meeting with the BJP's state president and other leaders. However, Tomar also informed that no name has been finalised.

We have come here to hold further discussions (over the name of next chief minister of Gujarat). We will hold discussions with the State president and other leaders: Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/qligLfQI2b — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The saffron party has instructed all party legislators to be present in the meeting. In addition, the meeting will also be attended by BJP state chief CR Patil and outgoing CM Vijay Rupani. Moreover, the next Chief Minister is expected to take oath on September 17. Apart from the CM, the BJP is also reshuffling the Gujarat cabinet and five to six ministers are expected to be dropped. As of now, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have emerged as the front runners for the Chief Minister post.

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, headed to the Raj Bhavan shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad. Addressing a press conference from Raj Bhavan, the BJP leader confirmed that he has resigned from the top post.

He said, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat."

The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections that are going to be held in the state in December 2022. The leader has outlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.