BJP To Hold Protest On Tuesday Against Rajasthan Govt Over Corruption, Law And Order, Unemployment

The BJP announced a 'gherao' of the Rajasthan government secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led administration.

The protest is part of the BJP's "nahi sahega Rajasthan" (Rajasthan will not tolerate) campaign in the run-up to the assembly polls expected to be held in November-December in the state where the Congress is in power.

Rajasthan BJP MPs Kirodi Lal Meena, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria and Bhagirath Choudhary joined the party's national general secretary Arun Singh at a press conference on Monday to lash out at the state government.

Singh, the Rajasthan in-charge of the party's affairs, alleged that serious crimes like murder and rape have become rampant. Twenty-one such incidents happened within 24 hours on July 28 in the state, he said, alleging that 17-18 cases of rape are being reported daily.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra make so much noise about women's issues but have not met victims of atrocities in the state which is number one in the country in crimes against women, the BJP leaders alleged.

Meena alleged that the allocation of Rs 30,000 crore by the Centre to the state for the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' has been hit by corruption, with many tenders and orders involving "fake" firms cancelled after his party highlighted the issue.

The family members of soldiers who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack have not been given the promised compensation, they alleged.

Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waivers to farmers within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in the state but nothing happened, and now notices have been sent to over 20,000 farmers for attaching their properties due to their unpaid debt, Meena claimed.

Meena, Choudhary and Jaunpuria also hit out at the state government over cases of paper leaks related to recruitment exams.