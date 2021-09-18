BJP To Hold Scheduled Caste Wings Meeting In Varanasi For 2 Days starting Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Scheduled Caste wing will hold a two-day national executive conference beginning on Saturday. It will be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. At 5 pm, BJP President JP Nadda will launch the programme through a virtual medium, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will wrap it off on September 19 in Varanasi.

In an interview with ANI, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, who will be present at the meeting, said that there will be a discussion about the government's successes and numerous initiatives launched for scheduled caste people. "This routine meeting is held every three months. We will go to the SC people and give information about the schemes and at the same time put the problems faced by them on the party table," he stated.

BJP to hold Scheduled Caste wings meeting in Varanasi from today, for 2 days

Gautam went on to say that the party would debate its electoral strategy in five states and that guidelines would be provided at the meeting. "In my speech this morning, I will throw light on what the government has done for the SC people and the upliftment of women. All the schemes that have been launched by the government for the downtrodden classes will be highlighted," he added. BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, MP Vinod Sarkar, party's SC wing president Lal Singh Arya, minister Virendra Singh, 70 state executive general secretaries, national secretary presidents of the states' SC wing, and other MPs and ministers are scheduled to attend the meeting.

JP Nadda's statement on work done by BJP for Scheduled Caste

Last month, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the Scheduled Castes are benefiting the most from the policies initiated by the government and that PM Narendra Modi has done the work to bring them up to speed because they were lagging behind in development. "For the development of scheduled castes, for their education, to bring them into the mainstream, the Modi government has worked on special schemes," he added. "Twelve of our ministers are from Scheduled Castes. Such a large number of ministers from this category have been inducted into the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Narendra Modi," said Nadda. The BJP-led government now has 12 members from the SC population, including 2 in the cabinet, 8 members from Scheduled Tribes, including 3 in the cabinet, and over 25 members from the OBC community, including 5 in the cabinet, following the cabinet expansion.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)