Last Updated:

BJP To Hold Sewa Pakhwara On Occasion Of PM Modi's 73rd Birthday From Sept 17 To Oct 2

As part of Sewa Pakhwara, BJP MPs will be interacting with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and will visit villages.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Credit: PTI


Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda has asked party MPs to hold ‘seva pakhwara’ (service fortnight) across the country to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

ANI sources have revealed that JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with MPs and said that ‘seva pakhwara’ would commence on September 17 and continue till October, the birthday anniversary of Mahamata Gandhi.

The meeting was also attended by BJP's National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Sanjay Bandi, and Kailash Vijayvargiya about the preparations for the Prime Minister's birthday. 

MPs have been instructed to conduct blood donation camps and cleanliness campaigns in their areas. They have also been asked to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have them. 

READ | PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Programs that are set to take place this year 

During the meeting, the party leaders also discussed the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ and other future programs. The party MPs will be interacting with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages. BJP last year too, held ‘seva pakhwara’ for a fortnight from September 17 last year. 

READ | BJP to launch nationwide 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign to mark PM Modi's 73rd birthday

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said, "The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2."

Sewa Pakhwara 2022

Last, the saffron party had organised the 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17, the PM's birthday, till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is October 2. Under this, several exhibitions were being held on PM Narendra Modi at the district levels.
PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school girls | WATCH

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Lalu Prasad is a joker, nobody takes him seriously: BJP's Sushil Modi
READ | 'PM Modi spoke as though he is one of us': Schoolgirls share experience on Raksha Bandhan

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT