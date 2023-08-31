BJP To Hold Sewa Pakhwara On Occasion Of PM Modi's 73rd Birthday From Sept 17 To Oct 2

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda has asked party MPs to hold ‘seva pakhwara’ (service fortnight) across the country to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

ANI sources have revealed that JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with MPs and said that ‘seva pakhwara’ would commence on September 17 and continue till October, the birthday anniversary of Mahamata Gandhi.

The meeting was also attended by BJP's National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Sanjay Bandi, and Kailash Vijayvargiya about the preparations for the Prime Minister's birthday.

MPs have been instructed to conduct blood donation camps and cleanliness campaigns in their areas. They have also been asked to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have them.

Programs that are set to take place this year

During the meeting, the party leaders also discussed the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ and other future programs. The party MPs will be interacting with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages. BJP last year too, held ‘seva pakhwara’ for a fortnight from September 17 last year.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said, "The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2."

Sewa Pakhwara 2022

Last, the saffron party had organised the 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17, the PM's birthday, till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is October 2. Under this, several exhibitions were being held on PM Narendra Modi at the district levels.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

(With inputs from ANI)