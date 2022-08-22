BJP To Hold Strategy Meeting In J&K Today; To Counter Misinformation On '25 Lakh Voters'

Amid the misinformation spread by the opposition parties over the addition of over 25 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP will hold a strategy meeting today. As per sources, the saffron party is planning a mega outreach to people to allay their fears over allowing non-locals to vote. Meanwhile, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration chief Farooq Abdullah will chair an all-party meeting on this issue today. Speaking to Republic TV about BJP's meeting, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta accused the opposition of misleading people.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "Some things were said in the press conference called by the Election Commission. But there is an attempt to mislead people by twisting it. When the opposition made a hue and cry over this issue, the Election Commission gave clarity by issuing a notification. Even after this, there is an attempt to propagate that people from outside will come. This is a right given to the people by the Constitution. As far as domicile is concerned, it is a different issue. BJP is meeting today to discuss all these issues."

The controversy arose after Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar stated that J&K is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. Reacting to this, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged, "Government of India's decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour and now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals".

J&K government calls out misinformation

To clear the air, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the J&K government published an advertisement in local dailies. It asserted that the summary revision of electoral rolls is undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to the laid down process. The advertisement also clarified that there is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies. It also specifically addressed the opposition's concern that the inclusion of non-local voters was a ploy to disempower the people.

"This is a misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier," it mentioned. The last Assembly polls took place in J&K in 2014.