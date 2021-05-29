BJP To Hold Virtual Outreach Program From June 1-3 To Discuss Post-poll Violence In Bengal

In view of the post-poll violence that had taken place in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to hold public programs to discuss the prevalent issues, said party sources on Saturday. It is important to note here that this will be the party's first outreach program after the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Party sources have said that the BJP has decided to organise a 3-day programme between June 1-3.

West Bengal Violence: BJP to hold outreach program

Under this outreach program, the BJP will conduct video conferences with party workers, who hold positions up to the district level and with a virtual audience of 300-400 people. During these programs, 20 minutes will be kept raise for a Question and Answer (Q &A) session. By undertaking such outreach programs, the party aims to spread awareness about the "West Bengal violence", that took place in this year's Assembly election, among its cadres through social media and other media outlets. The core theme of these programmes will be 'Democracy being undermined in West Bengal with heinous crimes', sources added.

Unlike previously held polls, Bengal had witnessed a lot of post-poll violence this year. The BJP sources have claimed that they have lost many workers after post-poll violence. Several party leaders have said that they have lost more than 3 dozen of their party workers. Many even alleged that these killings were incited by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

"Now with these programmes, the party aims to bring light upon Mamata Banerjee-led government and its policies. BJP aims to reach out to its workers in the whole country and make them aware of what is happening in West Bengal. The party aims to give messages to its cadres in West Bengal that Bharatiya Janta Party stands with all its workers and will continue to stand with them," the sources cited.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that 3 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state. A bench of Justice Vineet Saran and BR Gavai was informed that FIRs have been registered in these cases and that the investigation is going on.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2.

