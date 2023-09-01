BJP To Launch Call Centres Across India To Connect With Voters Ahead Of 2024 LS Polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections by unveiling a nationwide network of call centres aimed at engaging voters on a national scale. This move is part of a comprehensive campaign to enhance connectivity with voters ahead of the general elections. The initiative will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and marks a significant step in the BJP's strategy for the upcoming polls.

Scheduled to take place at the party headquarters on Friday, the inauguration will witness the presence of select party members from across the country. A notable meeting under the banner of the BJP has been slated to deliberate on the launch of these call centres, underscoring the party's commitment to reaching out to voters in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With the overarching goal of the 2024 elections in sight, the BJP is taking strides to equip its cadre through training as part of this initiative. The central aim of establishing these call centres is to effectively engage with voters on a nationwide scale, and a meticulous plan has been devised to ensure the success of this endeavour. Eminent leaders within the party are collaboratively shaping the blueprint for the setup and functioning of these call centres on a national level, with implementation set to take place soon.

BJP plans comprehensive strategy to connect with voters

The BJP's vision for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections includes a strategic approach to fostering connectivity with voters through the establishment of these nationwide call centres.

Additionally, a well-thought-out strategy has been formulated to convene conferences for municipal chairpersons and mayors as part of its strategy. In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has orchestrated a comprehensive strategy to engage voters across both rural and urban landscapes. Proficient party leaders equipped with expertise in election management have conducted training sessions for district panchayat chairpersons across the nation, bolstering engagement with rural voters. This initiative has now extended to leaders within urban local bodies, including mayors and municipal council heads, who are receiving valuable election tips and guidance.

(With inputs from ANI)