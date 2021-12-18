BJP To Launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In UP On Dec 19; CM Yogi To Lead Campaign From Mathura

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to flag off its 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' simultaneously from different regions of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, December 19, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. As a part of it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick off a yatra from Govardhan in Mathura and further conclude it in Pilibhit.

Apart from CM Adityanath, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and Santosh Gangwar will also be present at the launch programme and will address the public during the Yatra in Akbarpur and Naujheel areas.

Notably, the yatra was scheduled to be flagged off by Union Minister Amit Shah but after receiving no confirmation from him, it will be now done by the Chief Minister, informed BJP District President, Madhu Sharma. Prior to the launch on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath will also address a public meeting at Mathura's Ramlila ground and highlight the party's strategies for the elections. The yatra to be launched by the Chief Minister will cover Mathura, Chhata, and Mat Vidhan Sabha areas of the district taking it to Plilibhit.

BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'

The Bharatiya Janata Party will be kickstarting a total of six yatras from different regions of Uttar Pradesh and senior party leaders will launch the yatra from each of these regions. Apart from Yogi Adityanath's yatra, five more will be undertaken on the same day.

Thereafter, BJP national president JP Nadda will commence the yatra from Ambedkar Nagar and later cover 11 districts before reaching Lucknow. He will be accompanied by BJP's UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Kaushal Kisho. Next, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will begin the second yatra in Jhansi to cover the Bundelkhand region before culminating in Kanpur. He will be joined by deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti at the launch program.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch his yatra in Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh and culminate it in Rampur after covering the entire region.

Also, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the other two yatras from Jaunpur and Balia respectively. While Irani's yatra will end in Amethi which is her Lok Sabha constituency, Chouhan is set to culminate in Basti.

The overall program of the yatra was earlier finalised in a meeting chaired by the BJP General Secretary organisation, Sunil Bansal in Lucknow. It will aim to highlight the achievements of the party as well as the BJP-led state and the central governments and further gauge the public mood ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, all the six yatras will culminate in Lucknow on January 10, 2022.



Image: PTI