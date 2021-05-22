BJP To Mark 7 Years Of Modi Govt On May 30 With New Scheme For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be implementing a large-scale scheme for children who were left orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme will be launched in all BJP-ruled states on May 30, to mark the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi Government.

BJP president JP Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic to be launched on May 30 when the Central government completes seven years in power. In a letter to chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, Nadda also said that no celebratory event will be held to mark the anniversary due to the pandemic and added that various welfare programmes will be held instead.

Noting that the pandemic has caused deep wounds on the nation with many children losing both parents to the disease, he told the chief ministers to take care of their future. Nadda asked them to prepare a scheme keeping in mind the needs and situation of their states and added that they will also be soon shared directives to help such children and their families.

MHA issues advisory for protection of COVID-orphaned children

In the last two weeks, various states and Union Territories have launched welfare schemes for children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19. These include financial assistance, free education, provision for rehabilitation and pension for vulnerable kids. On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to States and Union Territories to take immediate steps for the protection of vulnerable sections of society including women, senior citizens, particularly children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.