BJP To Move Calcutta HC Over CAPF Deployment During Civic Polls In West Bengal's Capital

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is said to approach the divisional bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday, requesting the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on December 19. This came a day after the BJP moved the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday. However, the party's plea was turned down.

Apart from that, the state election commission has also submitted a report stating that the Kolkata police are capable enough to handle the law and order problems in the city, and that no forces are required during the Kolkata civic polls on Sunday.

Earlier last week, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also moved the Supreme Court of India with the same petition, which was turned down. BJP was asked to approach the Calcutta High Court regarding the same. The bench chaired by Justices L Nagesara Rao and BR Gavai said that the decisions with respect to the requirement of central forces cannot be taken by the Apex court, and that the High Court is in a better position to know the situation.

During the hearing, BJP's advocate Maninder Singh said about the widespread threats of violence to BJP candidates, further threatening them to withdraw from the elections. He hence noted that the demand for comprehensive action plans and deploying sufficient central forces for ensuring free and fair Municipal polls is important.

West Bengal BJP files petition in view of receiving threats ahead of Kolkata civic polls

West Bengal BJP President and MP Sukanta Majumdar, in the petition submitted after the party nominated and finalized its candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, said that the party leaders have been receiving threats, and have been pressurized to withdraw their candidates.

"These threats and violence cast grave infractions on the constitutional, mandate of conducting free, fair and democratic election", it added.

Further informing about finalising the candidates after the West Bengal State Election Commission's notification regarding the election dates, the plea said that the deployment of central forces is needed in light of the post-poll violence in West Bengal in May 2021.

Image: PTI/ANI/Shutterstock