BJP To Move Court Against Disruption Of JP Nadda's Bengal Poriborton Rally In Barrackpore

BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' had to be postponed on Wednesday, after the Barackpore police denied permission for holding the rally on instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh. The saffron party has now decided to move to the court against disruption of the yatra.

"The Barrackpore City Police have cancelled the permission for today's Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on instructions of the Chief Minister. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court and resume the yatra," Singh said.

BJP National President Nadda was about to address the Nabadwip Zone Poriborton Yatra culmination rally at Anandapuri Khelar Math in Barrackpore but it had to cancelled after the police denied permission on Wednesday evening. The rest of the programmes of JP Nadda are being held as per schedule, he added.

Mamata scared of 'Poriborton': BJP

Speaking on the disruption of the Poriborton Yatra, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the party cadre was lathi-charged and over 20 members were injured. After Rath Yatra was stopped at Kachrapara, the BJP leader set on foot along with the party cadre.

"Mamata Banerjee is scared that the previous Poriborton Yatras have been successful and hence she is trying to stop our rallies. The Rath of the Parivartan Yatra can be stopped but she cannot stop us, we will walk there," Vijayvargiya had said.

The BJP has held five Poriborton yatras in the state. The purpose of the Yatras has been to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practised 'corruption and violence.' Previously, a Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was blocked by the state police.

Police blocking the yatra and other political events in the lead-up to the elections was something that had been spoken of in the last few months, as the BJP alleges that Mamata Banerjee's government routinely uses such tactics, even (and especially) if the event involves high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that this 'Poriborton Yatra' was meant to free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts, and bring a change in the situation of farmers in the state.

The election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the final dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agency)