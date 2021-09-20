With one Rajya Sabha seat up for by-polls, BJP on Monday, has decided not to field any candidate as the 'outcome is pre-determined'. Focussing on upcoming Bhabanipur polls, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that BJP was aiming to make sure an unelected CM remains unelected - referring to Mamata Banerjee. The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after TMC's Arpita Ghosh resigned and was appointed as party's state General Secretary.

BJP to not field any RS bypoll candidate

BJP will not nominate any candidate for Rajyasabha bypoll due in West Bengal. Outcome is predetermined. Our focus is to make sure unelected CM to be unelected once again. Jai Ma Kali. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Arpita Ghosh stepped down from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP and was made TMC's General Secretary. Ghosh, a theatre artist-turned politician said, "When I was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the COVID pandemic started and I didn't get much of a chance to deliver as an MP. I think I would concentrate more on organisational affairs now, and devote more time to my passion, theatre, if I stay here (West Bengal)". Recent TMC joinee Sushmita Dev has filed for nomination for the other lone Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal.

Several reports claimed that ex-Union minister Babul Supriyo maybe fielded for the RS seat by Trinamool. Supriyo, who is currently a BJP Lok Sabha MP, will have to resign from his seat or he may be disqualified by the Speaker. Supriyo's exit came as a surprise as he congratulated Priyanka Tibrewal for being chosen as BJP's Bhabanipur candidate and had met BJP chief JP Nadda in August after he 'quit politics'.

On Sunday, Supriyo held a press conference and said that it was Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words' that forced him towards changing his decision of quitting politics. He added, "I don't understand the trolling, not like I am creating history by switching parties. There are 1000s who have done it before me." The former BJP leader said that he was firm in his decision until he met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi.

Bhabanipur bypolls

EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat. As Banerjee had lost her poll battle from Nandigram, defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, she has to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM. The results will be declared on 3 October.