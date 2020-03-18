No BJP Protests & Demonstrations For A Month: Nadda Outlines Coronavirus Steps, PM's Words

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliamentary party meeting said that the BJP will not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. He also mentioned that the party will not be holding public gatherings and if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

Speaking to the media Nadda said, "PM, yesterday in the Parliamentary party meeting had desired that because of Corona we should avoid any type of agitation, dharna, demonstration. Keeping that in view, BJP has decided that for the next 1-month party won't participate in any agitation, demonstration. If it has to give any memorandum, 4-5 party office bearers will give the memorandum to the concerned officers or the political leader but avoid any type of conglomeration of people. All state units have been told about it, & a circular has been issued on this issue."

"BJP has released a circular and told state unit in small groups to spread awareness about corona and do's and dont's to people. PM also said we should not panic but remain alert and also keep cleanliness. This is what we have ordered state unit to see to it," he added.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 148 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". Various state governments have issued their own advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

