BJP To Raise Public Concerns During Telangana's Budget Session Starting March 7

Ahead of the Telangana Budget Session, which is set to begin from March 7, the BJP, after a legislature party meeting led by party state president Bandi Sanjay, has decided to raise various issues concerning the public and to corner the TRS government by exposing its failures on various fronts in the last seven years.

Speaking at the party legislature meeting, Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the BJP MLAs to make the best use of the Budget Session of the state Assembly so as to strengthen the party in the state in the coming days.

“Let us adopt a strategic stand, focussing on highlighting the people’s issues and exposing the failures of the TRS government in the last seven years, instead of entering into the slugfest with the ruling party,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay also cautioned the leaders that TRS is taking advantage of its strength in the House, and might try to bulldoze the discussions on crucial issues without giving enough time to the opposition. He said that BJP members would have to make use of every opportunity to raise their voice on the people’s issues so that it would send a positive message to the people that the BJP was fighting for their cause.

Issues BJP plans to raise

The BJP decided to raise several issues like laxity in the construction of double bedroom houses, non-filling up of job vacancies, non-payment of unemployment allowance, controversy over GO No. 317, podu cultivation, failure of the state government in procuring paddy during Yasangi (Rabi) season, failure to pay compensation for crop loss, non-issuance of new ration cards, irregularities in Aasara pensions, indiscriminate sale of liquor and burden on the people due to faulty policies in education and healthcare.

Sanjay Kumar asked the MLAs to pull up the TRS government on various other issues like lopsided rules in the identification of beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, hardships of contract and outsourcing workers, regularisation of field assistants, sacking of vidya volunteers, staff nurses and school scavengers etc, apart from other unfulfilled promises of the TRS government in the last seven years.

The meeting also discussed the alleged conspiracy hatched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on the advice of political strategist Prashant Kishor, to malign the BJP in the wake of gradual weakening of the TRS in the state and rising popularity graph of the BJP.