'BJP To Set Up 512 District Offices Across India, 230 Offices Completed' Confirms JP Nadda

As the Rajya Sabha elections for 16 seats in four states were held on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture of the country by choosing development over 'dynasty, familyism, casteism, communalism, corruption, and malpractice'. Nadda also informed that the saffron party has planned to set up over 500 district offices across India.

While addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur after inaugurating a BJP regional party office in the city, the BJP president said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to set up 512 district offices across the country. Today, 230 offices have been completed and construction of 150 offices is going on. 72 offices were to be opened in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 69 offices have been opened in Gorakhpur."

"There was a time when dynasty, familyism, casteism, communalism, corruption, and malpractice had become synonymous with politics. But Prime Minister Modi has raised the politics of development by defying dynasty, familyism, casteism, communalism, corruption, and malpractice. That is why he gave the slogan of 'Sabka Saaath, Sabka vikas'," Nadda added.

On June 6, while addressing the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, JP Nadda had stated that the country has gone through a transformative stage in the last 8 years. He claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, there was a situation of policy paralysis across the country.

He said that India was considered as one of the most corrupt states but under the PM Modi-led BJP government, the nation's political culture has immensely changed.

"In 2014, when PM Modi took over the reins of the country, there was a situation of policy paralysis. India was considered to be one of the most corrupt states, leaders were going to jail. Every day there was one scam or the other coming out and the Indian polity had lost its respect. The people at large formed an opinion that nothing can change-- things will go this way only, politicians and parties are like this only. But today after 8 years of the Modi government, we can proudly say 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai', 'Modi Hai Toh Parivartan Hai'," said JP Nadda.