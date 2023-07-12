BJP To Submit report On Bengal Violence, Exposes Oppn Hypocrisy; 'Why Are They Silent?'

The BJP delegation landed at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, July 12, afternoon, and visited North 24 Parganas district and will be visiting North Bengal region districts on July 13. The delegation is on a three-day visit to West Bengal where they will inspect violence-hit centers and meet victims who were injured in attacks.

The BJP delegation will visit following locations:

Basirhat, Howrah, Hingalganj, Hasnabad and Minakhan

Diamond Harbour, Bhangar and locations in South 24 Parganas district

In North Bengal, Murshidabad areas like Beldang, Berhampore, Hariharpara, Raninagar and Malda and adjoining areas.

Speaking to the media, MP and former Mumbai commissioner, Satyapal Singh, said, “48 people have been murdered and TMC goons stole ballots from polling booths. We will visit several districts in the state. We will visit Basirhat in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday, South 24 Parganas on Thursday. We will also meet all injured and go to the families of BJP Karyakartas who were killed in the violence. We will give our detailed report to BJP president JP Nadda.”

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Once BJP leaders Satyapal Singh and MP Brijlal, both were stopped at the airport in West Bengal. We hope that we 4 MPs will be allowed to visit violence-hit districts.”

Speaking at the Opposition Unity meet, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Opposition parties which met in Patna and now they are scheduled to meet in Bengaluru, are all silent and not speaking a word on West Bengal Panchayat poll violence. They are saying Narendra Modi govt is undemocratic and most firm accusations were made by Mamata Banerjee. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury why they are silent. It is strange that 48 killings happened in gram panchayat elections. It is a sickening sign of failed democracy, this silence shows that Opposition parties are opportunistic and selfish. They can go to any length for selfish politics for the sake of power.”

He further said, “I would request through media and I want to ask Mamata as she talks about political morality, without violence how many seats TMC could have won , I remember whenever CRPF came, sensitive booths lists were shared, BSF had to speak in public domain, BSF IG had to respond on the crisis if security at booths because State Election Commission was shielding TMC. This entire election was shamefully fought by TMC.”

I request TMC delegation to not ignite tensions in Manipur: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking to Republic, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We don't trust State Election Commission and its antecendents. The State Election Commission is equally responsible for violence, they had court order and central orders for uptighting security and still violence happened. Suspicious circumstances are suggesting that State Election Commission is working for Mamata. Amit Shah went to Manipur to tackle the situation. All party meeting took place in Delhi. I have received information that TMC delegation is visiting Manipur, hence, I would request them to not ignite tensions in the state."

On being asked why BJP is quoting high death numbers in West Bengal, he said, "These numbers of deaths are from media and various reports since the Panchayat elections were announced. We believe media reports in this and not State Election Commission's data."

"As TMC is claiming that they were gaining seats in panchayat then why ballots were stolen, why crude bombs were hurled, why our karyakartas were dragged and thrashed. If TMC was gaining then why nomination of our candidates was stopped, winning candidates certificates were taken back at counting centers, this is complete dictatorship attitude, TMC wanted to gain by hook or by crook, they have used violence as tool for power," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On being asked why TMC alleges that BJP karyakartas were unhappy and several lost because of mistrust on PM, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress and TMC didn't let PM Modi speak on President's address in Parliament during last session, they created ruckus and now they are saying PM has let down BJP cadres. Our PM meets and greets karyakartas everytime during his visits in state or in party office. Mamata should see her cadres, why is she silent now and behaving like thief hiding in her den."

Speaking about West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I don't want to comment on Governor, but I would ask TMC and Mamata Bannerjee what do they want. They are looting ballots and polling booth. They want Governor to sit in silent. Governor is at constitutional post and it is his duty to look for people and see the situation himself and analyse the gravity of incidents and take action."