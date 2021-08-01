BJP To Train 4 Lakh Volunteers To Curb COVID-19 In 2 Lakh Villages: Tarun Chugh

As an initiative to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Bhartiya Janta Party is gearing up to train around 4 lakh workers from the party. These 4 lakh trained professionals will reach out to over 2 lakh villages to help people fight the deadly coronavirus. As many as 103,872 workers have registered with the health volunteers' official portal, said the BJP's National General Secretary, Tarun Chug.

While speaking to ANI, Chug said this is the first time in a political party that volunteers in such large numbers are participating. The party will be training 4 lakh workers to control the spread of COVID-19. This move was flagged off on July 28 by BJP National President JP Nadda. He further added, saying the party has also decided to hold skill-based workshops in 952 districts by the end of this month.

The BJP to train 4 lakh volunteers prevent COVID-19 third wave

The rising number of daily COVID-19-cases has escalated concern among the leaders in the government. After witnessing the devastating second wave of COVID-19, this time the BJP party is gearing up for the worst situation.

In order to win the fight against COVID-19, the "BJP will form a voluntary health force. The BJP leader called this initiative a "humanitarian cause" and said the country will together overcome the pandemic.

The BJP leader informed that as many as 5000 doctors have joined the team. The volunteers will educate and inform people about the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, a helpline number has also been established so that people from all over the country can freely report their queries or problems, he added.

Current COVID situation in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the country has recorded 41,649 new cases in the last 24 hours, tallying to 3,16,13,993 total cases, including 4,08,920 active cases constituting 1.29% of total cases. The Health Ministry also informed the 37,291 patients who had recovered in the last 24 hours, which tallied to 3,07,81, 263 total recoveries across the country.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 97.37%.

The weekly positivity rate has remained below 5% and is currently at 2.42%. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate is 2.34%. India has administered 46.15 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nation Vaccination Drive.

IMAGE: AP/PTI/PIXABAY



(With ANI Inputs)