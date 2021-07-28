BJP To Train Health Volunteers 'to Get Down In Field' Ahead Of Possible Third COVID Wave

ON Wednesday, JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched the Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, an initiative to train health volunteers ahead of the expected third wave of COVID-19. Nadda addressed the team of volunteers and encouraged them to work tirelessly for the citizens of India. The BJP also said that "it is a huge responsibility."

Nadda encourages National Health Volunteers

JP Nadda, while setting the target for national health volunteers, said that "they should be prepared in such a way that people say, "they (health volunteers) told us on time, they warned us on time, then my life could be saved. When we reached the hospital, we got a chance to fight against COVID. We have to create such an environment. That is, what is our responsibility, we have to decide our roles."

While addressing the volunteers, Nadda said, "And this will not be done just for the sake of doing it, this is a big responsibility. And it is not that someone will give us a certificate, the biggest certificate for a national worker is that he should get peace of mind that he has worked with his heart and with strength. That is why I have come to request all of you that it is in your hands to make this program successful."

National Health Volunteers Campaign

BJP chief added, "I stand with you, we all stand with you. We will do whatever you need, but you have to get down in the field. How many booths, how many districts, how many mandals are there in your state? Has the district been trained? You should know everything. This is what we want."

Encouraging the volunteers, BJP national president stated, "And we want that the training of our workers should not be only structural training. There should also be a feeling in it, that we should do service with an emotion. Not for taking photos. How many people were sick in my area whom we tested, to whom we went, it would be very necessary to work like this."

Preparing the volunteers for the predicted third wave, Nadda explained, "By the end of this month, we would like to train some four lakh workers, who can work at the grass-root level. They can detect corona in time. They can give relief to the COVID patients and they should also see to it that what type of medication needs to be done so that they can timely give the right type of advice, that's what we have to see. It is a very big responsibility and I extend my good wishes to all the volunteers." (Sic.)

The training module of National Health Volunteers

Earlier in the day, Tarun Chugh, the party's national general secretary who is also in charge of health volunteers, announced that the training programme for health volunteers will begin today.

"BJP has decided to impart training to 4 lakh volunteers under the programme. There will be four people per group who will be volunteering in various states. As part of the launch, today we would be imparting a day's training to 130 people," said Chugh.

The training module, according to the senior BJP leader, is divided into five parts, including training on how to keep the environment clean, what should be done to keep the body fit to fight COVID, quarantine facilities and how to keep family quarantined, arranging doctors consultations, and keeping data on nearby hospitals and ambulances. These volunteers, according to Chugh, will return to their home states and train others up to the Mandal level. According to Chugh, the training would be completed by August 31.

