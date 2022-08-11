BJP To Win 50 Assembly Seats In Tripura, Says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday asserted that the BJP would secure victory in 50 out of 60 Assembly seats in the state in 2023 elections.

The saffron party had bagged an absolute majority by securing 36 seats, while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) won eight seats in the 2018 Assembly polls.

“The way people are attending and responding to BJP’s programmes, I am sure the party will win 50 seats in the next Assembly elections. People, who had uprooted communists in 2018 polls, will definitely not accept them again,” he said during a programme in South Tripura’s Sabroom.

Claiming that the BJP is a “far superior political party” with 17 crore members across the country, Saha said the CPI (M), Congress and Trinamool Congress “are shadows of each other, and voters are determined to show them the door once again”.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "source of energy" for the BJP, the CM claimed that saffron party-ruled states have been free of corruption.

“The party will gradually seize power in all states, banking on the prime minister’s all-out effort to extend basic amenities to people,” he said. Saha also announced schemes for “sisters” on the occasion of ‘Rakhi Purmima’ (Raksha Bandhan).

“The government will make education free for girls in all general degree colleges, and it may be extended to schools and universities, too, “A security helpline will be made operational for women's safety. Law enforcement agencies will act promptly after getting distress call from a girl or a woman,” he stated.

Saha said the government plans to install 400 CCTVs and 12 automatic number recognition plates outside Agartala city for crime detection.

“Around 40 CCTV cameras are operational within the city but some potential areas beyond the city still remain uncovered. These areas will also be brought under CCTV surveillance,” he added.

