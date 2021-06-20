BJP Top Brass Hold Talks Ahead Of Key All-party Meet On J&K Chaired By PM Modi On June 24

In a major development, a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir took place on Sunday at the Lok Kalyan Marg where Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present ahead of the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. The all-party meeting will take place to discuss the future course of action for the Union Territory.

As many as 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, have been invited for the meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

This will be the first meeting since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019, which is likely to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.

Amit Shah meets J&K Lt Guv

Meanwhile, HM Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to discuss the developmental programmes undertaken in the Union Territory. The Home Minister directed the administration of the UT to ensure that refugees from PoK must get benefits of the refugee package at the earliest. He also stated that the refugees who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir will also get the benefits of the refugee package. For strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, Amit Shah directed officials to immediately organize training for the members, making proper sitting arrangements for them and provide equipment and other resources to the personnel for smooth functioning of these bodies.