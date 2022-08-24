BJP Top Brass JP Nadda Pulls Up National VP Dilip Ghosh For 'CBI-TMC Nexus' Remark

As he continued his tirade against the CBI, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh was censured by the party's central leadership. Speaking at an event of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Kolkata on August 21, Ghosh claimed that the Union Finance Ministry sent the ED to probe corruption cases in West Bengal as certain CBI officers had a "setting" with TMC. Moreover, he alleged, "Some CBI officers were sold out, some in lakhs, some in crores". Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he confirmed that BJP president JP Nadda had directed him to not make such remarks in the future.

"Yesterday, I got a call from our party's president JP Nadda. He wanted to know why I made such a remark. I explained my position. I was asked not to make such remarks in the future," Dilip Ghosh was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Monday as well, the former West Bengal president questioned the impartiality of the CBI by citing the lack of progress in the post-poll violence cases. He told the media, “It (CBI) has not performed its duty properly. What steps has it taken in the post-poll violence case they are investigating? Around 60 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in Bengal. But nothing has moved so far, the investigation is going on for months".

Ghosh added, “I have full faith in the Enforcement Directorate and I am confident it will bring out the truth. We(BJP) also had trust in the premier investigating agency (CBI). But we did not get justice. I stick to my comments on CBI. When I was the state party president, we had marched to the CBI office against its inaction". TMC rubbished this charge and claimed that Ghosh may have said this to target the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Dilip Ghosh's stint as WB BJP president

Under the leadership of Dilip Ghosh, BJP won three seats in the West Bengal Assembly for the first time in 2016. Ghosh himself became an MLA after winning the Kharagpur Sadar seat by a margin of 5,309 votes. He also successfully contested the Medinipur seat in the 2019 General Election with his party winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. He was replaced by Sukanta Majumdar in September 2021 and appointed as the BJP vice president.