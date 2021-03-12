BJP Top Leaders Gather At JP Nadda's Residence To Discuss Candidates For Kerala Polls

With the Kerala Assembly Elections approaching, BJP President JP Nadda called for an important meeting with party leaders at his residence on Friday. The meeting which is currently underway in the national capital includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala BJP chief K Surendran amongst others. The meeting assumes great significance as the saffron party is said to hold it Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting tomorrow to finalize the list of candidates for the assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Apart from the Home Minister, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MoS V Muraleedharan and BL Santosh are also present at Nadda's residence for the meeting. As per ANI, the BJP CEC will hold a meeting on Saturday to clear names of candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1. Earlier, the committee had met to finalize its list of candidates for Assam where polling is slated to held across three phases.

Congress CEC huddles up

BJP's arch-rivals Congress has also scheduled it CEC meeting on Friday to finalize the candidates for Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam assembly elections. In Kerala, Congress is on the backfoot after senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the grand old party on Wednesday. Whereas in Assam, Congress workers gheraoed the grand old party's Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday after the party gave away a crucial seat to AIUDF. In West Bengal, Congress has been heavily criticized since last week, also by its own senior leader Anand Sharma, for its alliance with Indian Secular Front.

In Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League alliance partner of Congress-led UDF has said that it will contest in 27 seats. Announcing 25 candidates on Friday evening, the IUML announced that PK Kunhalikutty will contest in Kerala polls from Vengara while Kerala deputy opposition leader MK Muneer will contest from Koduvally. Noorbina Rashid will contest in Kozhikode South while Dinesh Perumanna will be UDF independent candidate

The Kerala assembly polls are scheduled to take place in 14 districts in a single phase on April 6 as the tenure of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government ends on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

