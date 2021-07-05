BJP Trains Guns On MVA After Maharashtra Govt Spends ₹155 Cr On Publicity In 16 Months

BJP lashed out at the MVA government in Maharashtra on Monday after it emerged that the latter spent Rs.155 crore on publicity and social media campaigns in 16 months. Writing on Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's priority was to hide its "incompetence" when the state was reeling under the COVID-19 crisis. Referring to the huge quantum of public money spent by the AAP government on publicity, he stressed that Thackeray and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are now in the same league.

Calling for a breakup on the money spent on promoting individual Ministers, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "While our government had sanctioned Rs.26 crore for publicity in our first year, this government has hiked to Rs.246 crore this year. What are they publicising? No work is happening. No new work has started".

The aforesaid information was disclosed by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations in response to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali. While details were sought regarding expenditure incurred on publicity campaigns since the formation of the MVA government, the reply contained information about the period from December 11, 2019, to March 12, 2021. While Rs.104.55 crore was spent for the publicity campaign of 26 government departments in 2020, 12 departments have spent Rs.29.79 crore from the beginning of 2021 until March 12. Besides this, money has also been spent on the publicity of the vaccination drive and the Shiv Bhojan scheme.

MVA government revokes order after outrage

Earlier in May, the Maharashtra government drew flak after it decided to appoint an external agency to handle Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's social media accounts. As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, the state government decided to allocate a total of Rs.5,98,02,400 for the external agency in the fiscal year 2021-22. Highlighting that the DGIPR lacked the technical and professional competence to deal with social media, the contentious Government Order stressed the importance of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, blog and website to disseminate information to the people.

The agency was supposed to be appointed in consultation with the Deputy CM's secretariat and the DGIPR. After considerable opposition, Pawar ordered the cancellation of this order. While maintaining that the Deputy CM's Office does not require a separate agency to handle social media, Pawar assured that communication with people and media shall continue through the existing social media mechanism.