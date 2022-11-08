BJP-TRS Poaching Row: Telangana HC Allows State Police To Probe CM KCR's Allegations

In a big development in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed the state police to investigate the allegations levelled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party that the BJP tried to poach its four MLAs.

Following the order, the High Court also issued notice to the KCR-led TRS (now BRS) government to respond to the BJP's petition by November 18 so that an impartial and fair investigation can be conducted in the matter.

Notably, the High Court had earlier put a hold on the investigation being carried out by the police in connection with the case after the saffron camp filed a petition in the state High Court and demanded that a "neutral" agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, should investigate the case.

KCR attacks BJP for attempting to topple state govts

Escalating his attack on the BJP, TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister KCR addressed a press conference on November 4 and stated that he will launch a movement similar to the "JP Movement" to safeguard India’s democracy.

"It was not good on part of the BJP leaders to poach the MLAs and topple the state governments. The arrested accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case openly mentioned Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP leaders JP Nadda and BL Santosh," KCR asserted.

KCR further informed that the TRS government has also submitted all the evidence related to the poaching case to the Telangana High Court, including 3-hour video footage in which three arrested persons were allegedly seen offering Rs 100 crore to four TRS MLAs to join the BJP.

TRS-BJP faceoff

The Telangana Police on October 26 claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the crucial Munugode bypoll.

Meanwhile, BJP refuted the claims and stated that the entire incident is fabricated and planned by TRS (now BRS) itself. The BJP further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the Munugode bypoll.