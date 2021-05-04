'BJP Trying For President’s Rule?': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Questions Nadda's Bengal Visit

As West Bengal is currently witnessing post-poll political violence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has questioned BJP's motive on National President JP Nadda's two-day Bengal visit. Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that even after JP Nadda's constant visits during elections, it didn't help BJP to win the 2021 elections in the state. Moitra questioned that is this trip scheduled by the BJP in order to impose Presidential rule?

All the trips by JP Nadda didn’t win BJP rule in WB



Yet another trip to try for President’s rule now? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 4, 2021

In yet another tweet, Moitra denied all the allegations of violence by the TMC in the state and asked BJP to stop spreading fake news,

To @BJP’s fake troll army busy disseminating a nationwide fake news campaign on how WB is burning. It is not.



Stop the lies. It cost you Bengal. Will cost you India next. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 4, 2021

JP Nadda's two-days Bengal visit

On Tuesday, JP Nadda was back in Kolkata amid widespread violence unleashed by the TMC post polls. Nadda said he will head to 24 Parganas first and then meet the party workers who have been the victims of the post-poll political violence after CM Mamata Banerjee returned to power as election results were declared on May 2, giving the incumbent TMC a clear majority for the third term. He visited the family of the victims who lost their lives in the poll violence.

West Bengal: BJP chief JP Nadda meets family of party worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was killed in post-poll violence, in Sitala Tala Lane, Beliaghata, Kolkata.



Union Minister V Muraleedharan, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and state general secretary Locket Chatterjee also present. pic.twitter.com/Or9FbtRfaY — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The party will also hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the violence post declaration of the West Bengal Assembly Elections results. The protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP.

Violence in Bengal post-TMC's victory

The BJP has claimed that some TMC goons have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire soon after Mamata's victory in the state assembly election. Videos of attacks on a BJP office with burning bamboo sticks and roof tiles amid chaos in the premises have been shared by the party. The saffron party has said that at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman was killed. Meanwhile, TMC has also claimed casualties at its end, blaming BJP goons for attacking them. The Congress and Left have also slammed Trinamool over the violence.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)