BJP Trying To Divide The Country On Caste, Religious Lines, Says Lalu Prasad

In his first major speech after recovering from a kidney transplant operation, RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Saturday launched a frontal attack on his old rival the BJP, alleging the right-wing party was trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

The BJP and RSS are against the country’s minorities, the former chief minister of Bihar claimed in a virtual speech relayed from his Delhi residence to the rally of the `Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance of which RJD in a constituent .

“The BJP and RSS are against minorities and weaker sections of the society ... We (the Grand alliance) will wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls," a frail-looking Prasad, who recently returned to the country earlier this month after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, said.

Both BJP and RSS are “against reservation” and are trying to change the Constitution and end reservation, Prasad alleged.

“Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. BJP is following the instructions of RSS,” he claimed.

Prasad said Bihar has taken the initiative and the BJP-led central government “will be wiped out from the entire country in the coming polls.” Prasad's comments came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally at Lauruia in West Champaran district held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the state. He also likened JD(U)'s alliance with RJD to "attempts to mix oil with water”.

The RJD supremo further claimed, “RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts' had opposed reservation for Dalits and OBCs. BJP people act in accordance with what has been written in the 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

BJP has been totally exposed, he said adding “I am confident that the saffron party would be wiped out in the 2024 general elections and 2025 state polls respectively”.

Speaking about his health conditions, Yadav said, “Although I wanted to attend this rally, my health conditions did not allow me. I am recovering well. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes. I will always owe to my daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated her one kidney to me”.

Acharya, who is in her early 40s, has been winning praise for donating her kidney to the veteran politician.