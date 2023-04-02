'BJP Trying To Steal My Father' Says Uddhav, Months After Losing Shiv Sena Name & Symbol

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, months after losing the Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the name of his father late Balasaheb Thackeray. He also claimed that BJP has inducted corrupt people from opposition parties.

Addressing a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thackeray also claimed that opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are constituents of the MVA alliance.

"If something is said to PM Modi, then OBC is insulted. The PM said that efforts are being made to malign his image, then what about our image? Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested. BJP took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He added, "BJP is trying to steal my father. If they have guts they should come to Maharashtra with Narendra Modi and I will come with my father’s name. BJP won’t survive after the voting."

In February, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group as real Shiv Sena and allotted them the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol.

He also slammed BJP for questioning his ideology. "If I have left Hindutva ideology by joining hands with Congress then what you had left when you joined hands with Mufti Mohammad and Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir?" Uddhav asked.

Uddhav dares PM Modi, BJP to fulfil Savarkar's dream of 'Akhand Bharat'

Furthermore, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to fulfil late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's dream of "Akhand Bharat".