Divgijaya Lashes Out As Scindia's Resignation From Congress Puts Kamal Nath Govt On Brink

The Madhya Pradesh Government appears to be on the brink, with miffed Congress leader Scindia reaching PM Modi's residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, and subsequently resigning from primary membership of the party. Amid this, Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP with all guns blazing stating that they wanted to topple the government because they were "scared" of the action that CM Kamal Nath had taken against the mafia in the state.

Read: Digvijaya Singh Claims Scindia Contracted Swine Flu Amid MP Political Drama

"With bravery, CM Kamal Nathji took action against the mafia in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP got scared because of that. Because for 15 years they all they did was corruption, in tendering, in vyapam, in honey trap, they will be exposed. They got scared because of that so they are trying to topple the government," said Digvijaya Singh.

Read: MEGA Twist: Jyotiraditya Scindia Reaches PM Modi's Residence With Amit Shah Amid MP Crisis

'BJP provided chartered planes to rebel MLAs'

Digvijaya Singh also questioned the involvement of the party's leaders such as Ashutosh Tiwari, Narottam Mishra and even Union Home Minister Amit Shah in aiding the 20 plus Congress MLAs to escape to Bengaluru. "Ashutosh Tiwari was in that chartered flight, we also have the information that the three charters that went to Banglaore, were arranged by the BJP. We want to know why Banglore is always used by the BJP? Why the Banglore government protects them? This is a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath Government because he took action against the mafia in the state. Narottam Mishra is involved, Amit Shah ji is involved, BJP is involved in this," he said.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia Meets PM Modi With Shah; Congress Desperate

Scindia reaches PM Modi’s residence

In a dramatic development, Scindia reached PM Modi’s house accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP. The Congress leader was seen driving his black range rover to Prime Minister Modi's residence. Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia then left PM Modi's residence in the same car after holding the meeting, following which Scindia resigned from the party.

Read: From Digvijaya's Poaching Claim To Scindia Reaching PM's House: How The MP Crisis Exploded