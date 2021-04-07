BJP Unhappy Over Shruti Haasan Accompanying Kamal Haasan To Polling Booth, Files Complaint

The elections in Tamil Nadu became a talking point on Tuesday, not just for the arrival of voters and candidates, but also for the presence of Kollywood stars. Apart from Ajith snatching a selfie-seeking fan’s phone to Vijay’s grand entry on a bicycle, Makkal Needi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan’s appearance with his daughters, Shruti and Akshara, had been a highlight. Shruti’s appearance with her father, however, has created a controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a complaint with the election officer for an 'unathorised' entry into polling booths.

BJP files case against Shruti Haasan

As per reports, BJP's Coimbatore Mahanagar District president R Nandakumar has written to the election officer, complaining about the actor-singer ‘tresspassing’ into the booths in the Coimbatore South constituency. The complaint was registered on behalf of Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the candidate for BJP, apart from being associated with the party’s national women’s wing.

The Haasan family had cast their votes in Chennai and shared selfies on social media.

Kamal Haasan and Shruti then were seen in Coimbatore as they visited the polling booths and interacted with the voters.

Controversies on Tamil Nadu elections

That was not the only controversy of the day as there were more cases flying against each other in the elections. Kamal Haasan, too, complained against his rival parties with the EC's returning officer, alleging cash for votes for voters of the Kempatti colony.

The DMK filed a complaint against BJP’s Thousand Lights candidate Kushboo Sundar, also an actor, with the Election commission. They alleged that she had violated the code of conduct by flaunting the party symbol during a visit to the booths.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be announced on May 2.