BJP Unlikely To Field Candidate In MCD Mayoral Poll, Admits Edge To AAP

The Delhi BJP is unlikely to field a candidate for the MCD mayoral poll due to a clear mandate in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a top party leader said on Tuesday.

Notification for the upcoming mayoral poll is expected to be issued on April 12, and voting could be held on April 26, according to official sources.

The BJP had contested the election for mayor of the unified MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) in February despite not having necessary votes to emerge victorious.

Current mayor Shelly Oberoi from the AAP is expected to be repeated by her party. She had defeated BJP councilor Rekha Gupta in the February poll by 34 votes.

The one-year term of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor begins in April.

"We have not thought about fielding any candidate in the mayor's election. The AAP has a victory margin and we do not have enough votes to emerge victorious," said the BJP functionary.

The post of mayor in the national capital has five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD polls held in December last year. It ended the BJP's 15 year old rule at the MCD. The AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards, whie the BJP got 104.

Senior AAP leader and minister in Kejriwal government Saurabh Bhardwaj had said on Sunday that the elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.

BJP insiders said a final decision about fielding candidates in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor posts "will be taken after poll date is announced. In all likelihood, the decision could be to give the elections a skip".