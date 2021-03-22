BJP Unveils Manifesto For TN: Total Prohibition & Legislative Council Revival In The Mix

On Monday, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and General VK Singh (retd.) released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election in Chennai. Titled 'Tholainokku Pathram', this document outlines the JP Nadda-led party's vision in the areas of agriculture, women welfare, inclusive development, public healthcare, Tamil development and so forth. The top promises in the manifesto are- total prohibition in the state, creation of 50 lakh employment opportunities, a separate budget for agriculture, the revival of the Legislative Council and free tablets to students studying in 8th and 9th grade.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari exuded confidence in NDA winning a majority in TN ensuring that it is developed as a "progressive" state. Lauding the holistic nature of the manifesto, he made it clear that BJP believes in the motto- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'. It is pertinent to note that BJP is contesting only 20 out of the 234 seats in the state Assembly as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked, "We don't want to discriminate against anybody on the basis of caste, creed, sex, or religion. Justice with all and appeasement of none is the basic feature of BJP. And that is the reason- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. So, this manifesto is really taking care of everybody. All sectors are covered here." READ | HC upholds TN government's order to promote class 9 to 11 students without exam in Tamil Nadu

Here are the key highlights of BJP's Tamil Nadu manifesto: