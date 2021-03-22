BJP Unveils Manifesto For TN: Total Prohibition & Legislative Council Revival In The Mix

On Monday, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and General VK Singh (retd.) released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election in Chennai. Titled 'Tholainokku Pathram', this document outlines the JP Nadda-led party's vision in the areas of agriculture, women welfare, inclusive development, public healthcare, Tamil development and so forth. The top promises in the manifesto are- total prohibition in the state, creation of 50 lakh employment opportunities, a separate budget for agriculture, the revival of the Legislative Council and free tablets to students studying in 8th and 9th grade.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari exuded confidence in NDA winning a majority in TN ensuring that it is developed as a "progressive" state. Lauding the holistic nature of the manifesto, he made it clear that BJP believes in the motto- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'. It is pertinent to note that BJP is contesting only 20 out of the 234 seats in the state Assembly as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked, "We don't want to discriminate against anybody on the basis of caste, creed, sex, or religion. Justice with all and appeasement of none is the basic feature of BJP. And that is the reason- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. So, this manifesto is really taking care of everybody. All sectors are covered here."
Here are the key highlights of BJP's Tamil Nadu manifesto:
- A separate budget for agriculture
- The government will directly procure agricultural produce from farmers at MSP whenever there is a fall in the open market price
- Tax waiver for inventing new farm tools and instruments
- New dedicated policy for organic farming
- Dues for sugarcane farmers from cooperative and private sugar mills will be paid immediately
- MSP for sugarcane, turmeric, paddy, dry coconut will be increased to Rs.3,500 per tonne, Rs.15,000 per quintal, Rs.2,500 per quintal and Rs.150 per kg
- MSP for tea will be introduced
- Fishermen would be provided an assistance of Rs.6000 per year
- Rs.1 lakh will be deposited in the account of each girl child born in a BPL family
- Free two-wheeler driving license shall be issued to girls aged between 18 and 23
- Pension for destitute widows will be hiked from Rs.1000 to Rs.3000
- Implementation of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections introduced by the Centre in the state
- All essential commodities will be directly delivered to the homes of electronic ration cardholders
- Total prohibition will be implemented in the state. TASMAC employees shall be transferred to other departments of the state government
- Free tablets will be provided to students studying in 8th and 9th grade
- Sand mining will be banned for 5 years
- 50 lakh new employment opportunities will be created
- Tamil Nadu will be made number one state in South India in Ease of Doing Business
- Pension for weavers aged 60 and above shall be increased to Rs.2000 per month
- Creation of a circuit bench of Madras High Court in Coimbatore
- Pension of Rs.1500 per month for workers of Film industry aged 60 and above
- Freedom of Religion Act to be enacted to stop forcible religious conversions
- Strict implementation of anti-cow slaughter Act
- A separate board comprising of Hindu scholars and saints to take over the administration of Hindu temples
- Recommendation for providing Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees
- The revival of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council
- Chennai Corporation to be divided into three municipal corporations
