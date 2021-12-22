BJP Urges Bengal Guv To Probe CCTVs Used In KMC Polls; Claims Elections Were 'compromised'

In the aftermath of TMC's sweeping victory in the KMC Polls, the BJP has approached the West Bengal Governor asking him to launch a "thorough probe" into the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras by the State Election Commission (SEC). The saffron party has alleged that the KMC Elections were 'compromised', and its candidates and workers were 'intimidated' by ruling TMC supporters.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed that BJP MPs Arjun Singh and Soumitra Khan had urged him to facilitate a "thorough probe" into the matter during a meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday. Notably, the Calcutta HC had directed the SEC to provide CCTV cameras in all polling booths and the strong room where EVMs of December 19 were kept.

MPs @ArjunsinghWB @KhanSaumitra urged WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for thorough probe in purchase and installation of CCTVs by State Election Commission alleging that due to this #KMC elections have been compromised @AITCofficial and Calcutta High Court order violated. pic.twitter.com/kZn23SZcsq — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 22, 2021

Earlier, LoP in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari had attacked the state's election commissioner claiming that 'important steps' were taken by the commission such as 'using EVMs without VVPAT, CCTVs without connection and allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with Kolkata Police's help.' Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy had also slammed the state government, alleging that the ruling party was being run by a bunch of 'rotten debauch-cum-traitors.'

Kolkata Municipal Corporation election results

The TMC emerged as the largest party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body. The Opposition BJP managed to win in only 3 wards. The elections were conducted on December 19 and the results were announced on December 21. The Left and Congress won two wards each, while others registered wins in 3 wards. While the Left and the Congress had fought the Assembly polls jointly, they decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

After her party's thumping victory, Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati saying that she wanted to dedicate this triumph to the people of the state and Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people - the slogan of TMC). "Several national parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) also fought against us, but they were all defeated. This victory will show the way in national politics in days to come," she remarked.

(With agency inputs)